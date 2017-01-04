Breaking News

VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday, which claimed the lives of two men and left one woman seriously injured.

Double fatality at Kevington

