Double fatality at Kevington
VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday.
MANSFIELD was the venue for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals over the past week
After 10 years involvement, Marian Dowling and Noel Willaton recently retired from the Mansfield District Community (Bendigo) Bank
Hayley Wilson is set to star in a skateboarding film, “Daughters Of Doom”.
Four of Mansfield’s best apprentices were recognised last week at the annual GOTAFE Trade Awards night.
The Red Bucket Project is well underway in the Mansfield area.
MANSFIELD Shire councillors at their December meeting endorsed the proposed design for the Erril Street Rejuvenation and Activation Project.
Lily Bennett has won the Mansfield A&P Show Society essay writing competition.
A door from St Francis Xavier’s Church, from the early 1930s, has become a prayer table for St Mary’s Primary School.
Mansfield Golf Club professional Dan Robertson and eight of his golfing friends started their mammoth challenge to play 100 holes of golf in one day
A SMALL but enthusiastic bunch of athletes were there on the final Friday night for Little Athletics in 2016. Those who attended were lucky enough to meet special guest Bart Berry. Bart enjoyed little athletics[…]Read more
Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club held their Christmas road race recently.
Mansfield Golf Club weekly news.
ONE of the Mansfield Eagles’ favourite sons, Brett Mahoney, will be returning to the club for the 2017 season.
GEOFF James was awarded life membership of the East Central District Rifle Association (ECDRA) on Saturday.
Sawdust is in Ian Styles’ veins after a life in the building industry.
FROM swimming after school in the Swan River in Perth, to running holiday letting properties in the High Country, it has been a giant journey for Mansfield local Robyn Bassanelli. It has been a journey that has had many twists and turns. Born in Perth, she grew up on the banks of the iconic Swan[…]Read more
Marnie had her life confronted by tragedy just across the road.
Richard Watson is a sporting guy who just happens to love art.
Mansfield farmers have been invited to be part of a rural research program into sheep fertility.
MANSFIELD’S hay season has been a standout as the district cuts hay high in both volume and quality.
CANOLA may provide answers to the problem of weeds.
THE Upper Broken River Landcare Group with Up2Us Landcare and (GBCMA) will hold a Pest Animal Forum on Thurs, Sept 1 at MACE.