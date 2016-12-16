Creating another white elephant



STATE member for Eildon Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) has slammed a recent State Government proposal to reverse the north-south pipeline calling it another costly white elephant.

A secret government report last week found reversing the north-south pipeline would cost $277 million, require upgraded pumps and 14km of new pipes, either under or over the Yarra River.

For the project to be economically viable, water prices in the Goulburn system would have to be consistently above $1350/ML – well above historic levels.

“Labor’s fascination with costly white elephant water projects is beyond the pale,” Ms McLeish said.

“Victorians pay for this and sadly we never see a drop of water delivered.

“People in our region are sick to death of the government messing with their lives and their livelihoods.”

