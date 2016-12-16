Mansfield’s hay season is the best seen in decades


MANSFIELD’S hay season has been a standout example of just how quickly things can turn around in 12 months as the district cuts hay high in both volume and quality.

Farmers are anecdotally cutting 10 times more bales off the same paddocks as last year, as clover and rye thicken pastures that were little more than dust.

A wet winter, combined with a mild and wet spring, has seen growing conditions that are just now beginning to go off.

Craig Jones has been a hay contractor for 30 years, and said this season was one of the best he had seen.

“We are all frantically trying to get the hay cut and baled before it’s too late,” he said.

“This season has been incredible – last year was one of the worst seasons, so to have these conditions is a relief for producers.”

