Robyn has come from the idyllic Swan River to the High Country

Now a popular resident, Robyn Bassanelli has built her business providing for visitors to the Mansfield region



Categories:

Tags:

FROM swimming after school in the Swan River in Perth, to running holiday letting properties in the High Country, it has been a giant journey for Mansfield local Robyn Bassanelli.

It has been a journey that has had many twists and turns.

Born in Perth, she grew up on the banks of the iconic Swan River, which became her playground.

“We were only four miles from the city, but in those days it was semi-rural,” she said.

“Year round swimming training in the river morning and afternoon was usual until a local pool was built.

“Being tidal you had to put up with things like jellyfish, but it was still fun.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

