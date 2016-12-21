Di Condie wins Christmas road race



ON a lovely, warm Thursday evening in Jamieson, 19 members of the Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club buckled up their helmets and clicked into their pedals in search of glory, fame and riches.

But none of those were available so we just raced our bikes for the fun of it instead.

Jamieson is a great venue for a road race, one of our favourites.

The road to Sailor Bill’s Creek and back is 28 kilometres of gorgeous rolling roads along the Goulburn River, with lots of little undulations (no big steep hills) and lots of bends to hide from the group behind.

First off were the limit group of Di Condie, Wil Wilson and David Jagger and they’d be joined after 8km by Kody Appleton who, due to age restrictions, can only race for 20km.

Next up was the 5.30 group of Belinda Cipa, Will MacDonald, Ian Conrick and Gus Muscara; the 4 minute group of Dave Moore, Anthony Plummer and Tim Hall; block started at 1.30 and consisted of Jarrod Appleton, Rob Skinner, Tim Ross and Damian Grundy; and last to start was the scratch group of Dan Purcell, Bruce Halket, Darren Bakker and Luke Olver.

