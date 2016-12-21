Everything old is new again



IN a treasured piece of recycling, what was a door from the third construction of St Francis Xavier’s Church, from the early 1930s, has become a prayer table for St Mary’s Primary School.

The doors were replaced in the church in 2009.

“The old doors were sent to St Mary’s and placed in the art shed,” member of the St Mary’s community Tony Reilly said.

“I was asked to remove them as they had no purpose to be stored further.

“My love of old and an imagination made me think, ‘what could they become’, so I took them home and stored them in my workshop.”

When this year Mr Reilly started a restoration process, he had to dig through seven decades of paint.

“The paint stripping revealed an insight into history and colour fashions – maroon, dark green, red, cream, grey and brown,” he noted.

