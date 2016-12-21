Hayley stars in new movie


IT’S ALL ABOUT US: (From left) Hayley Wilson now 15, Ava Godfrey 13 and Charlotte Heath 9 tell their stories on life as female skateboarders in an about to be released movie.IT’S ALL ABOUT US: (From left) Hayley Wilson now 15, Ava Godfrey 13 and Charlotte Heath 9 tell their stories on life as female skateboarders in an about to be released movie.

EARLY into the new year of 2016, 14-year-old Hayley Wilson  was approached by a VCA (Victorian College of the Arts) graduate Eliza Cox to see if she would like to feature along with Ava Godfrey 13 and Charlotte Heath 9 in her documentary “Daughters Of Doom”.

All three girls were very excited about the concept and have worked with Eliza for the past eight months.

The film “Daughters Of Doom” is about the skateboarding journeys of each of the three girls, their dreams and their fears in what was traditionally a male dominated pastime.

All three girls, who have also been friends for a number of years, are all aspiring to compete in the 2020 Olympics in which skateboarding will be introduced for the first time.

In the film they discuss that boys do not intimidate them – in fact they get a lot of support from the boys and men.

The girls see themselves as role models to the next generation of skaters and it is not falling off ramps, rails and bowls that scare these girls – it is more spiders that scare them.

