Rate capping to lower again

MANSFIELD Shire based services may be cut in the future if State Government plans to further limit a rate rise next year come to fruition.

The Minister for Local Government Natalie Hutchins has announced that average council rates can only rise by two per cent next year.

It followed the release last week a of new Parliamentary Inquiry into the rate capping introduced by the Andrews Government in February.

A report recommendation suggested a rate capping should be reviewed to 2.15 per cent, but the government has indicated it would like to set the new rate cap at two per cent.

Mansfield Shire chief executive officer Alex Green said on Monday if the lower rate cap is set then it is very possible that services may have to be cut.

“We have gone from a rate rise of 3.4 per cent in 2015-2016 to 2.5 per cent in 2016-2017 and are now looking at 2.0 per cent in 2017-2018 – it will mean a much tighter budget has to be set and services looked at,” he said.

