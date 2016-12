Categories:

Monday saw the vets journey to Benalla for the Annual Fourball event.

John McCombe and Peter Smiles led our team with a fine 47 points.

This got them third place.

The ball rundown went to 43 points.

Tuesday was a stroke event with a field of 22 players fronting the starter.

Also there were two competitors in the Gold event.

