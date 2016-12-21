The birth of a community bank



MARIAN (Maz) Dowling and Noel Willaton recently announced their retirement from the Mansfield District Community (Bendigo) Bank – a community project they have thrown their full dedication into for more than 10 years.

Last week Ms Dowling and Mr Willaton were asked about their commitment and the highlights of this exciting and now very successful venture.

“The standout highlight was the successful launch of the Company Prospectus at the PAC back in April 2007,” Ms Dowling said.

“The realisation that the previous 12 months’ campaigning to open a community bank in Mansfield was a reality and that we had the support of the community – was exciting, a relief and incredibly motivating.

“I just knew we had people’s approval to act on their behalf.”

Ms Dowling said the greatest challenge was the global financial collapse (GFC) in September 2008.

