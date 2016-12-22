Lily wins show writing competition


WINNING STORY: Mansfield A&P Society committee member Amanda Swaney presents Mansfield Secondary College year 9 student Lily Bennett with prizes for her winning essay ‘Whose responsibility is it to protect the environment?’.WINNING STORY: Mansfield A&P Society committee member Amanda Swaney presents Mansfield Secondary College year 9 student Lily Bennett with prizes for her winning essay ‘Whose responsibility is it to protect the environment?’.

THE student entries for the writing and art and craft competitions in the Mansfield A&P Society Show were numerous again this year.

Many young people and their families were proud to see their work displayed in the Scout Hall.

For the first time year 9 students had an opportunity to enter the Essay Writing Competition and Lily Bennett from Mansfield Secondary College (MSC) was the winner.

Her essay on the topic “Whose responsibility is it to protect the environment?’ used references to the work being done on seed collection and water recycling on Mt Buller.

Lily was delighted to receive her prizes from A&P committee member Amanda Swaney at the final MSC assembly for 2016.

