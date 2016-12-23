Mansfield farmers invited to be part of rural research program


Categories: Rural
Tags:
TRIAL UNDER WAY: Agriculture Victoria is looking for local farmers to provide up to 900 crossbred ewes for a trial on green flushing before breeding to improve fertility rates. Pictured are sheep grazing on a lucerne trial crop.TRIAL UNDER WAY: Agriculture Victoria is looking for local farmers to provide up to 900 crossbred ewes for a trial on green flushing before breeding to improve fertility rates. Pictured are sheep grazing on a lucerne trial crop.

AGRICULTURE Victoria is seeking interested sheep producers to be a part of their final year studies on the success of flushing ewes for better fertility rates.

As previously published in the Courier, Ag Victoria, together with funding from Meat and Livestock Australia, has spent the last four years researching the effects of flushing ewes with green feed for one week prior to and one week post joining, finding that it delivers impressive reproduction benefits.

The demonstrations across NSW and Victoria have shown that short-term flushing ewes with green feed such as lucerne, rape, millet or green pasture increased lamb production.

More than 25 producers have been a part of the study, joining crossbred or merino ewes between December and April.

Implementing a simple but effective grazing management strategy, the study has found a short-term flushing effect can generate increased lamb production and income through reducing the proportion of dry ewes and increasing the rate of multiple births.

Now, Ag Victoria is seeking interest from producers for the final year of the demonstration, which will compare the reproduction rates of ewes joined on traditional dry feed versus ewes grazing lucerne for one week prior and one week post joining (short flush), versus ewes grazing lucerne throughout joining (long flush).

