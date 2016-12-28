Sawdust in Ian’s veins after life in the building industry

However, it was his work with the Black Saturday Bushfire Recovery Team that left a mark on him


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: , ,
BUILDING GURU: Ian Styles might sit behind a desk, but his knowledge of the industry is beyond peer.BUILDING GURU: Ian Styles might sit behind a desk, but his knowledge of the industry is beyond peer.

THERE are times in everyone’s life when something happens that leaves a lasting impression on you.

For Ian Styles, that event was working for the Black Saturday Bushfire Recovery Team for four years.

In a lifelong career in the building industry, those years have left their mark on Ian.

Born in Birmingham, England in 1959, Ian grew up in England’s second city till age 10.

“It was a bustling city, very working class,” he explained.

“In 1969, mum and dad decided to emigrate to Australia.

“We arrived in Blackburn for six months and then moved to Mooroolbark in 1970.”

Going to school at Mooroolbark, was not an issue.

“Instead of one ‘pommy’ in among the ‘Aussies’ it was a very multi-cultural school,” Ian said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20