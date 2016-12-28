Sawdust in Ian’s veins after life in the building industry

However, it was his work with the Black Saturday Bushfire Recovery Team that left a mark on him



THERE are times in everyone’s life when something happens that leaves a lasting impression on you.

For Ian Styles, that event was working for the Black Saturday Bushfire Recovery Team for four years.

In a lifelong career in the building industry, those years have left their mark on Ian.

Born in Birmingham, England in 1959, Ian grew up in England’s second city till age 10.

“It was a bustling city, very working class,” he explained.

“In 1969, mum and dad decided to emigrate to Australia.

“We arrived in Blackburn for six months and then moved to Mooroolbark in 1970.”

Going to school at Mooroolbark, was not an issue.

“Instead of one ‘pommy’ in among the ‘Aussies’ it was a very multi-cultural school,” Ian said.

