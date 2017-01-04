Double fatality at Kevington


Categories: News, Top stories
Tags: , ,
VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday, which claimed the lives of two men and left one woman seriously injured.VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday, which claimed the lives of two men and left one woman seriously injured.

VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday, which claimed the lives of two men and left one woman seriously injured.

The collision between a 4WD and two motorcyclists occurred near Skipworth Reserve at about 4.45pm.

The two motorcyclists, a 32-year-old Western Australia man (formerly of Mansfield) and a 40-year-old Seaford man, died at the scene.

The former Mansfield resident was Josh Binzer, son of Sue Binzer-Jones and the late Brian Binzer.

Josh grew up in Mansfield, and along with his sibblings, was home schooled until year 10 after which he attended Mansfield Secondary College.

He then went on to complete a carpentry apprenticeship with local builder Jim Basham.

Married to Jamie and with one son, Eli, Josh more recently had moved to Western Australia where he was a construction suprvisor.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 4 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20