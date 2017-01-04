Double fatality at Kevington



VICTORIA Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have called for witnesses to a crash on the Woods Point Road at Kevington last Friday, which claimed the lives of two men and left one woman seriously injured.

The collision between a 4WD and two motorcyclists occurred near Skipworth Reserve at about 4.45pm.

The two motorcyclists, a 32-year-old Western Australia man (formerly of Mansfield) and a 40-year-old Seaford man, died at the scene.

The former Mansfield resident was Josh Binzer, son of Sue Binzer-Jones and the late Brian Binzer.

Josh grew up in Mansfield, and along with his sibblings, was home schooled until year 10 after which he attended Mansfield Secondary College.

He then went on to complete a carpentry apprenticeship with local builder Jim Basham.

Married to Jamie and with one son, Eli, Josh more recently had moved to Western Australia where he was a construction suprvisor.

