Holden lovers paradise


BACK IN THE DAY: Peter Papageorgiou and his old postal van grabbed plenty of attention in Mansfield last week when Holdens descended on the town for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals. Peter purchased the vehicle in Tasmania in 1956. When he stripped back the white paint, he discovered the remnants of the postal logo, so with the help of the Canberra National Museum which provided him with photographs of the original logo, he restored it. Though still running on its original motor, the PMG van had been driven from South Australia for the Mansfield event. It was on exhibition with original mail bags in the rear, and Mr Papageorgiou had even sourced an old postman's hat which he wears proudly in this photograph.

MANSFIELD was the venue for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals over the past week – and for those who love their Holdens, the display of cars was like a dream come true.
The four day event, which culminated on New Year’s Eve with a knees up and presentation, saw 169 cars descend on the town, with their drivers, co-drivers and families.
There were more than 400 people in all, from all the states of Australia – a great boost for the town and a feast for the eyes.
The oldest cars were the 1949 models, and the newest were from 1956 – Holden started producing cars in 1948, but models from that year are extremely rare, as only around 120 cars were produced.

