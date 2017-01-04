MANSFIELD was the venue for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals over the past week – and for those who love their Holdens, the display of cars was like a dream come true.
The four day event, which culminated on New Year’s Eve with a knees up and presentation, saw 169 cars descend on the town, with their drivers, co-drivers and families.
There were more than 400 people in all, from all the states of Australia – a great boost for the town and a feast for the eyes.
The oldest cars were the 1949 models, and the newest were from 1956 – Holden started producing cars in 1948, but models from that year are extremely rare, as only around 120 cars were produced.
Holden lovers paradise
MANSFIELD was the venue for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals over the past week – and for those who love their Holdens, the display of cars was like a dream come true.