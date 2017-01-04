Holden lovers paradise



MANSFIELD was the venue for the Australian Early Holden Federation Nationals over the past week – and for those who love their Holdens, the display of cars was like a dream come true.

The four day event, which culminated on New Year’s Eve with a knees up and presentation, saw 169 cars descend on the town, with their drivers, co-drivers and families.

There were more than 400 people in all, from all the states of Australia – a great boost for the town and a feast for the eyes.

The oldest cars were the 1949 models, and the newest were from 1956 – Holden started producing cars in 1948, but models from that year are extremely rare, as only around 120 cars were produced.

