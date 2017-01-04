Hundred Holes Hike raised $4000



As dawn broke on Friday December 23, most people were sound asleep.

But not those at the golf club.

Mansfield Golf Club professional Dan Robertson and eight of his golfing friends started their mammoth challenge to play 100 holes of golf in one day, on foot, without the aid of carts.

‘Why’ you may ask?

Hundred Hole Hike events are held at courses around the world as a way for golfing enthusiasts like Dan can put their passion to good use and raise money for a range of causes through community sponsorship.

Now in their fifth year, they raise funds for the Prostrate Cancer Foundation.

