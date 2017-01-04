Key designs for Erril St rejuvenation project plans approved


MANSFIELD Shire councillors at their December meeting endorsed the proposed design for the Erril Street Rejuvenation and Activation Project.

The project has been funded by the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Infrastructure Fund and will include elements such as; improved lighting, footpaths, landscaping, street furniture, public art installations, signage and recreational infrastructure to improve natural surveillance and connectivity.

Mansfield Mayor, Cr Paul Volkering, said that council officers have talked through the design with the various community groups and businesses in the precinct and have collected extensive feedback on the traffic flow, pedestrian connectivity and perception of safety in the area.

“In response to this feedback, key elements of the design include reconstructing the High Street crossover to improve vehicle access/egress and to provide a more defined entrance, removing the temporary speed humps and formalising the footpath network, with raised pedestrian crossings,” Cr Volkering said.

