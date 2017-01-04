Past champ on hand to cheer on little athletes

Susan McCormick


CENTRE RECORD: Under 7 little athlete, Sam Stoney, receives his certificate from Bart Berry for breaking the Under 7 100 metres centre record, previously held by Bart for more than 30 years.CENTRE RECORD: Under 7 little athlete, Sam Stoney, receives his certificate from Bart Berry for breaking the Under 7 100 metres centre record, previously held by Bart for more than 30 years.

A SMALL but enthusiastic bunch of athletes were there on the final Friday night for Little Athletics in 2016.

Those who attended were lucky enough to meet special guest Bart Berry.

Bart enjoyed little athletics in Mansfield in the early 1980’s where he had great success achieving more than 30 centre records during his time.

Bart used to compete on the main oval in bare feet, so there has been some changes since then.

At the start of this season 13 of Bart’s records were still standing, however, new speedster, Sam Stoney, has cut that back to 12.

It was a nice moment for the previous Under 7 100m record holder to hand over the baton to the newest Under 7 100m record holder.

All athletes commented how they enjoyed him being there, and tried to sprint their hardest while he was watching, and Mansfield Little Athletics thanked Bart for his time.

