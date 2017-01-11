Cricket resumes for Delatite players

DELATITE’S Division A team continued its run of outs this season with a narrow loss to Beechworth at the Lords Reserve.
All started well with a solid if somewhat shackled batting performance.
Acting captain Earl Ree-Goodings 12 and Mitch Purcell 32 got proceedings off to an optimistic start with an opening partnership of 45.
A third wicket stand of 59 also saw Delatite make significant progress.
Joel Sandford played a measured knock of 22 but it was Lachie Christopher who made the best inroads against Beechworth’s attack, rattling up a valuable 64 before he was run out while attempting to chase quick runs.
At the conclusion of the allotted 40 overs, Delatite reached 5/146.