Cricket resumes for Delatite players


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , , , ,
GREAT BATTING: Big hitting Lachie Christopher lashes out on Saturday at the Lords Reserve for Delatite A grade.GREAT BATTING: Big hitting Lachie Christopher lashes out on Saturday at the Lords Reserve for Delatite A grade.

DELATITE’S Division A team continued its run of outs this season with a narrow loss to Beechworth at the Lords Reserve.

All started well with a solid if somewhat shackled batting performance.

Acting captain Earl Ree-Goodings 12 and Mitch Purcell 32 got proceedings off to an optimistic start with an opening partnership of 45.

A third wicket stand of 59 also saw Delatite make significant progress.

Joel Sandford played a measured knock of 22 but it was Lachie Christopher who made the best inroads against Beechworth’s attack, rattling up a valuable 64 before he was run out while attempting to chase quick runs.

At the conclusion of the allotted 40 overs, Delatite reached 5/146.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20