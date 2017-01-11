Information centre to continue services



MANSFIELD Shire Council will continue to run the Visitor Information Centre in Mansfield once the current Mansfield Mt Buller Regional Tourism Association (MMBRTA) ceases operations.

The format initially will be much as it is now with reduced opening hours best tailored to fit with visitor demand.

Announced last week, the Visitor Information Centre and the High Country Reservations will be separated following the MMBRTA board’s decision to dissolve the organisation in the first half of 2017.

“The Visitor Information Centre will continue to operate to provide walk-in visitor information, answer phone and email enquiries in order to encourage longer stays, increased spend while here and repeat visitation,” Mansfield Shire chief executive officer Alex Green said.

In its conception MMBRTA was lauded as ahead of its time and the envy of other regions.

In April 2001 at the announcement of the new booking system it was expected to book more than $1 million worth of accommodation packages during that year’s snow season.

