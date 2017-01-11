Information centre to continue services


Categories: Council, News, Top stories, Tourism
Tags: , ,
REMAINING OPEN: The Mansfield Visitor Information Centre will remain open for walk-in enquiries but will operate on reduced hours.REMAINING OPEN: The Mansfield Visitor Information Centre will remain open for walk-in enquiries but will operate on reduced hours.

MANSFIELD Shire Council will continue to run the Visitor Information Centre in Mansfield once the current Mansfield Mt Buller Regional Tourism Association (MMBRTA) ceases operations.

The format initially will be much as it is now with reduced opening hours best tailored to fit with visitor demand.

Announced last week, the Visitor Information Centre and the High Country Reservations will be separated following the MMBRTA board’s decision to dissolve the organisation in the first half of 2017.

“The Visitor Information Centre will continue to operate to provide walk-in visitor information, answer phone and email enquiries in order to encourage longer stays, increased spend while here and repeat visitation,” Mansfield Shire chief executive officer Alex Green said.

In its conception MMBRTA was lauded as ahead of its time and the envy of other regions.

In April 2001 at the announcement of the new booking system it was expected to book more than $1 million worth of accommodation packages during that year’s snow season.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20