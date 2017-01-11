Launch of new book on Tolmie

TELLING HISTORY: Much interest has been shown in the history of Tolmie and its surrounds since it went on display at the 2016 Tolmie Sports Day and now many of these stories will be retold in a soon to be released book ‘Living on the Tolmie Plateau’ by Linda Terry.TELLING HISTORY: Much interest has been shown in the history of Tolmie and its surrounds since it went on display at the 2016 Tolmie Sports Day and now many of these stories will be retold in a soon to be released book ‘Living on the Tolmie Plateau’ by Linda Terry.

“LIVING on the Tolmie Plateau – the first hundred years and beyond” is a new book which will be launched at the Tolmie Sports on February 11, 2017.

Researched and compiled by Linda Terry on behalf of the Tolmie community, the book is a follow on from a small publication called “Tolmie…the first hundred years”, written by the Tolmie Sports committee 30 years ago.

Much of the content from the original booklet has been reproduced in this book, but with the addition of considerable new content, expanding it to 160 A4 pages.

The opening chapter provides background to the Ned Kelly story, and the impact that the shooting of the three policemen at Stringybark Creek had on the development of the Tolmie plateau and the township.

Then follows detailed background, photos and stories of many of Tolmie’s pioneering families and much on the history of the schools, shops, hotels and commercial aspects of the town, as well as the timber industry and agriculture over the years.

The book is peppered with interesting personal memories and experiences of those who lived and earning a living off the land, and of the hardships endured and the pleasures of the simple life enjoyed.

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017

