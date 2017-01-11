New immunisation campaign to keep kids safe


THE State Government has launched a new campaign to reinforce how immunisation saves lives and keeps children safe from deadly diseases.

Acting Premier James Merlino last week joined Minister for Health Jill Hennessy to launch the campaign and remind parents to ensure their children are fully immunised before heading back to childcare and school after the holiday season.

Local doctor Will Twycross was delighted that the issue of immunisation has been brought to the fore before the new school year starts.

“When the subject of vaccinations comes up, I like to recall the outbreak of diphtheria which happened in Yea in the 1870s,” he said.

“Of the 200 people who lived in Yea, 75 got diphtheria.

“Of those, 25 died and most who died were children.

