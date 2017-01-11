Oh so close for Simon Gerrans


Categories: Cycling, Sport
Tags: , , ,
BUNCH SPRINT: Simon Gerrans on the podium with his silver medal. PHOTO: Courtesy Orica ScottBUNCH SPRINT: Simon Gerrans on the podium with his silver medal. PHOTO: Courtesy Orica Scott

MANSFIELD’S international cyclist Simon Gerrans took out the silver medal at the Australian Road Race titles at Ballarat on Sunday.

Gerrans flew home but was unable to catch eventual winner Miles Scotson (BMC) who launched an attack with less than two kilometres to go.

Gerrans was gunning for a third title and could count on strong support from 2013 winner Luke Durbridge (WA), Caleb Ewan (NSW) and Mitchell Docker (VIC).

He spent most of the race in the peloton while Durbridge was holding sway in the breakaway.

With less than two laps to go, the two groups merged and Gerrans was in prime position, however, by then Durbridge was spent after four hours at the front.

The attack by Scotson caught the splintered field by surprise to claim the coveted jersey.

