Ryan seeking funding for a future in music


Categories: Community, Entertainment, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
MAKING MUSIC: Mansfield’s music maker Ryan Daykin on stage at last year’s Bonnie Doon Buskers Festival.MAKING MUSIC: Mansfield’s music maker Ryan Daykin on stage at last year’s Bonnie Doon Buskers Festival.

THERE is no doubt Ryan Daykin has what it takes to succeed in the world of music.

His vocals have been praised by the best Australian musicians we have, and he is about to embark on creating a second album with the help of a Pozible crowdfunding campaign.

Due to head to Tamworth for the Country Music Festival at the end of this month, Ryan is also trying to sign off on his fundraising by January 31.

“The cost of making a new EP is a lot more than many people would expect,” he explained.

“Yes, I do work full time myself, however, like everyone else, I also have expenses falling out of my face such as car payments, mortgage repayments, rent, insurance etc, and I wouldn’t be asking if I didn’t really need the assistance.

“I’m not going to use your money to pay my mortgage, I will use my own – but that will be less of my own money to go towards the EP which means it will take longer.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20