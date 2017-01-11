Ryan seeking funding for a future in music



THERE is no doubt Ryan Daykin has what it takes to succeed in the world of music.

His vocals have been praised by the best Australian musicians we have, and he is about to embark on creating a second album with the help of a Pozible crowdfunding campaign.

Due to head to Tamworth for the Country Music Festival at the end of this month, Ryan is also trying to sign off on his fundraising by January 31.

“The cost of making a new EP is a lot more than many people would expect,” he explained.

“Yes, I do work full time myself, however, like everyone else, I also have expenses falling out of my face such as car payments, mortgage repayments, rent, insurance etc, and I wouldn’t be asking if I didn’t really need the assistance.

“I’m not going to use your money to pay my mortgage, I will use my own – but that will be less of my own money to go towards the EP which means it will take longer.”

