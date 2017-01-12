Jamieson school to benefit from fire ready program


BEAUTIFUL SETTING: Jamieson Primary School sits in a peaceful bush setting, but its bushy surrounds means that there is a potential fire risk which is being addressed by the government. PHOTO: Courtesy Jamieson Primary SchoolBEAUTIFUL SETTING: Jamieson Primary School sits in a peaceful bush setting, but its bushy surrounds means that there is a potential fire risk which is being addressed by the government. PHOTO: Courtesy Jamieson Primary School

WITH predictions of a bad bushfire season ahead, the State Government has announced a Bushfire Risk and Readiness program affecting 200 schools in high-risk areas.

Under the program, thousands of Victorian students will be safer this summer with audits and works making sure schools in the state’s highest fire danger areas are better prepared for bushfires.

The schools will share in $10 million to ensure they are bushfire ready.

Under the program, works such as vegetation removal, gutter cleaning, gutter guards, door and window fire shutters, water tanks and sprinklers will be completed in nominated locations at the 200 government schools in high-risk areas.

The Education Department has taken an evidence based approach to the prioritisation of schools for audits and works.

Bushfire preparation audits have already been completed at 51 high-priority schools with works under way where necessary so they are bushfire ready for the first day of term in 2017.

