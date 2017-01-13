Harnessing the hills for ex-pacers


Categories: Horse Racing, Sport
Tags: , ,
SECOND CHANCE: Emily Tuffen, who works for McCormack's Mountain Valley Trail Rides, is pictured on Ned, who bears the distinctive standardbred neck branding found on all ex-harness horses - Ned is one of a dozen horses that have found a new home taking tourists into the High Country. Please note, Emily always wears a helmet when she is riding.

EACH year, approximately 5000 standardbred horses are foaled down.

At the end of their career, however, these horses are often discarded – many ending up in the sale yards or at abattoirs.

Last month, the Labor Government announced a joint funding package of $362,000 to help give harness horses a life after racing.

Providing $181,000 to the Harness Education Re-homing Opportunities (HERO) program, the race horses will be re-educated for a life on the trail, for competitive shows or simply as a beloved equine addition.

In the first year of the program, more than 200 horses were either re-homed or placed with a registered HERO trainer in preparation for re-homing.

In Mansfield, retrained standardbreds often find themselves working for the local trail riding companies.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

