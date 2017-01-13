Harnessing the hills for ex-pacers



EACH year, approximately 5000 standardbred horses are foaled down.

At the end of their career, however, these horses are often discarded – many ending up in the sale yards or at abattoirs.

Last month, the Labor Government announced a joint funding package of $362,000 to help give harness horses a life after racing.

Providing $181,000 to the Harness Education Re-homing Opportunities (HERO) program, the race horses will be re-educated for a life on the trail, for competitive shows or simply as a beloved equine addition.

In the first year of the program, more than 200 horses were either re-homed or placed with a registered HERO trainer in preparation for re-homing.

In Mansfield, retrained standardbreds often find themselves working for the local trail riding companies.

