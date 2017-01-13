New Year starts with great scores

THIS week has seen players blitzing the course, with some excellent scores being returned.
A quick quote for this week – ‘one under a tree, one under a bush, one under the water’ – Lee Trevino, describing how he was one under during a tournament.
Monday saw the start of this week’s competitions with a Stableford event, with a field of 14 players.
The winner was Mark Bettany (4) with a great score of 40 points.
Runner up was Dion Sheahan (14) with 39 points.
Third place went to Oliver Pearson (3) with 36 points.