New Year starts with great scores

Men’s Golf Report By PHIL CONWAY


THIS week has seen players blitzing the course, with some excellent scores being returned.

A quick quote for this week – ‘one under a tree, one under a bush, one under the water’ – Lee Trevino, describing how he was one under during a tournament.

Monday saw the start of this week’s competitions with a Stableford event, with a field of 14 players.

The winner was Mark Bettany (4) with a great score of 40 points.

Runner up was Dion Sheahan (14) with 39 points.

Third place went to Oliver Pearson (3) with 36 points.

