Riga Angus to again feature at this month’s Beef Week



Categories:

Tags:

RIGA Angus will again be Mansfield’s showcase cattle stud as part of this month’s Beef Week.

To be open to the public on day three of the event, January 29, Riga will showcase their continually improving genetic herd, along with their proven feeding regime and breeding program.

Beef Week is the biggest event of its type in Australia, and more than 200 studs across southern Australia are taking part this year.

Beef Week serves as a high value, low cost marketing opportunity for seed stock producers from those selling a handful of bulls to the big operations which can sell hundreds.

Not only is it an opportunity to meet and greet with clients, Beef Week is an opportunity to show off those bulls that are then sold at auction later in the year.

The annual Heifer Challenge has also increased stud participation, with Riga taking out the award in the past.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

