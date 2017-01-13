Riga Angus to again feature at this month’s Beef Week


BEEF WEEK: Riga Angus, based out on the Benalla Road near Mansfield, will once again take part in the annual Beef Week program. Last year, local Liberal member, Cindy McLeish, came along on the day, discussing Angus traits with Tim and Kate Finger (pictured with mum and dad Vera and Ian) and how the next generation of agriculture students planned to make a difference.BEEF WEEK: Riga Angus, based out on the Benalla Road near Mansfield, will once again take part in the annual Beef Week program. Last year, local Liberal member, Cindy McLeish, came along on the day, discussing Angus traits with Tim and Kate Finger (pictured with mum and dad Vera and Ian) and how the next generation of agriculture students planned to make a difference.

RIGA Angus will again be Mansfield’s showcase cattle stud as part of this month’s Beef Week.

To be open to the public on day three of the event, January 29, Riga will showcase their continually improving genetic herd, along with their proven feeding regime and breeding program.

Beef Week is the biggest event of its type in Australia, and more than 200 studs across southern Australia are taking part this year.

Beef Week serves as a high value, low cost marketing opportunity for seed stock producers from those selling a handful of bulls to the big operations which can sell hundreds.  

Not only is it an opportunity to meet and greet with clients, Beef Week is an opportunity to show off those bulls that are then sold at auction later in the year.

The annual Heifer Challenge has also increased stud participation, with Riga taking out the award in the past.

