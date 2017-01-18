Boom time in old Mansfield town


Mansfield has had one of the best holiday periods ever, according to happy local storekeepers.

MANSFIELD residents can often be heard complaining about the busy town in holiday periods, but a survey of local businesses shows that without the boom times, the town would not be the thriving place it is.

A walk up and down High Street and a chat to business owners confirms that this has been one of the best holiday periods ever.

Shops selling clothing and accessories, sports goods, books, even electrical and spare parts are reporting a bumper season, as are businesses providing services to our visitors.

Greg Myers from Mansfield High Country Apparel described the holiday season as “the second best December for 11 years”.

“Our figures are up 25 per cent on December last year, thanks largely to the visitors,” he said.

Andrew Storer from Mansfield Menswear described the season as “extremely good”, with takings up by 50 per cent, although he has only been in the store for 12 months and still working out comparisons.

