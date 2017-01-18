Celebrating 103 years with Lois Farrell


HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Lois Farrell will celebrate her 103rd birthday tomorrow.HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Lois Farrell will celebrate her 103rd birthday tomorrow.

TOMORROW, Lois Farrell will celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Looking back on her life, there is one sage piece of advice that she deems utterly important: “never ask a woman her age – it is so rude”.

Whether this sage philosophy counts more or less after you have passed a century remains to be seen, but there is no doubt Lois is looking forward to her party tomorrow.

“I like cake,” she explained.

“I like to have tea with the girls, and the boys too if you can get them.”

Like many of her age, Lois’s memories are sharpest when recalling her earliest years.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

