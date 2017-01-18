Cruising down the river on a Saturday morning


UP THE CREEK WITH A PADDLE: The Ten Mile to Kevington Regatta is a great family day on the river.

IMAGINE kicking back on your lilo, gently floating down the Delatite River as you listen to the birds warble and the fish leap.

That is not the scene you’re going to come across when you enter the Ten Mile to Kevington Regatta.

Instead, you get families in it for fun – kids laughing as they learn how to negotiate oars, oldies gingerly floating on a tyre tube in the 1950s bathing suit, and those who are in it to win – power rowing in kayaks and canoes.

Either way, the Ten Mile to Kevington Regatta is a hilarious family day out.

What’s that? You just saw a giant rubber duck with a racing jockey float past?

Well yes, you will in this event.

