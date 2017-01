Born in Bendigo, Mansfield will always be home to Dean Khoo and his family.



Categories:

Tags:

THERE are a number of things you may be surprised to learn about the manager of the Mansfield BP Roadhouse, Dean Khoo.

First – he spent eight years working for the Australian Air Force.

Second – for almost 30 years, he has coached different netball teams.

Third – he enjoys reading sci-fi novels.

Fourth – he celebrated his 28th wedding anniversary last week.

Well known for his role at Mansfield BP, there is far more to Dean Khoo than meets the eye.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email