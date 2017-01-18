Hot shot funding for tennis club


ON THE STANDS: After five years of pushing for funding and planning, Mansfield Tennis Club will soon commence construction of a new tennis court, multi lined with four Hot Shot Courts and a hit up wall. PHOTO: Pam Zierk-MahoneyON THE STANDS: After five years of pushing for funding and planning, Mansfield Tennis Club will soon commence construction of a new tennis court, multi lined with four Hot Shot Courts and a hit up wall. PHOTO: Pam Zierk-Mahoney

A NEW all-ages development area will be established at the Mansfield Tennis Association with $90,000 of funding secured from Sport and Recreation Victoria’s Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Utilising the area between the clubrooms and Curia Street, this project will provide a fully enclosed development area, consisting of one full size tennis court, multi lined with four Hot Shot courts and complemented by an adjoining hit up wall.

This project has been a priority for the Mansfield Tennis Association for more than five years and will be delivered as a partnership between Mansfield Shire Council, the Mansfield Tennis Association and Tennis Victoria.

Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) was at the club on Monday morning to announce the funding grant and congratulated all involved in pushing ahead with the project.

Ms McLeish said this was an exciting announcement as plans had been afoot for some time.

“When you have a dedicated area set aside for an expansion such as this which will help all ages, especially the juniors coming on then it is exciting,” she said.

