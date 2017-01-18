Local cricketers excel at junior country week



THE annual Country Week cricket carnival was held last week.

This carnival comprises under 17, under 16, under 15, under 14 and under 13 grades, with teams from Wangaratta, Albury-Wodonga and Wagga Wagga competing on Monday to Wednesday, with semi-finals on Thursday and the grand finals on Friday.

Mansfield players were scattered among the various Wangaratta association teams.

Two standouts were Lachie Christopher and Lachy Scales.

Playing for Wangaratta Blue in the under 16 competition, Christopher scored a total of 447 runs with a best score of 79 not out.

In the under 14 competition Scales took eight wickets with a best of 5/23 off nine overs.

