Strangles case confirmed in Mansfield

A SINGLE confirmed case of the horse virus strangles has been reported in Mansfield.

A nasal swab taken from the affected animal returned positive results, triggering the need to report the case to the Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources (DEDJTR).

The horse, which was bought by its owner recently at auction, has since been quarantined.

“Strangles is a highly contagious disease that affects horses, ponies and donkeys,” veterinarian Doctor Anna Manning explained.

“We have had one positive test result come in, and the aim is to try to keep it at just the one.

“It’s quite unusual to have a case like this present, but now that we know the risk of it spreading is reduced because the animal’s owner can manage it.”

