Under 14s resume season at Lords

RESUMING after their Christmas break, Delatite’s under 14s took on Wangaratta’s Rovers-Bruck United Green team on Saturday at Lords.

The visitors were in awe of the magnificent ground and wicket area and had no hesitation in batting first upon winning the toss.

Their top order got off to a solid start, with the openers and their number three all retiring not out.

The first wicket didn’t fall until the 16th over with the score on 36, a run out by Lachy Scales and Tom Dunstan.

Their number five and six batsmen dug in, both retiring also.

Billy Dunstan got the badly-needed breakthrough with a great caught and bowled.

