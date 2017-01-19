New Mansfield Swimming Club members on board



ON Saturday the Mansfield Swimming Club played host to the third pennant of the season for the Hume Upper Goulburn Swimming Association.

In ideal conditions for competition Mansfield fielded an enthusiastic young team of 44 swimmers captained by Emmy Lou Reeve and Isaac Murray.

It was great to see Selena Green, Bella Green, Giselle Nicholls, Indi Nicholls, Lara Gould, Noah McGuigan, Penni Casey, Scarlett Hanratty and Rose Hanratty earn their Eagles caps by swimming for the club for the first time.

It was also fantastic to see Jonty Vaivars back and swimming for the club in fantastic form after a two year stint in New Zealand.

Some of the outstanding individual swims of the afternoon were Lara Gould taking out the 8/U 33m butterfly, Giselle Nicholls in the 8/U 33m freestyle, Will Devere in the 12/U 100m freestyle and Jonty Vaivars winning by an impressive margin in the 12/U 66m butterfly.

The club’s relay teams worked hard with a number of wins including Isaac Murray and Jamie Hickson taking out the 14/U breaststroke pairs, Jonty Vaivars, Hunter Jackman, Isaiah McGuigan and Will Devere in the 12/U freestyle relay, Matisse Gardener and Matilda Reeve in the 12/U breaststroke pairs and Janine Appleton and Mili Friday in the open breaststroke pairs.

