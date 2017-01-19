New Mansfield Swimming Club members on board


Categories: Sport, Swimming
Tags: , ,
WELCOME ABOARD: New swimmers receiving their Eagles caps.WELCOME ABOARD: New swimmers receiving their Eagles caps.

ON Saturday the Mansfield Swimming Club played host to the third pennant of the season for the Hume Upper Goulburn Swimming Association.

In ideal conditions for competition Mansfield fielded an enthusiastic young team of 44 swimmers captained by Emmy Lou Reeve and Isaac Murray.

It was great to see Selena Green, Bella Green, Giselle Nicholls, Indi Nicholls, Lara Gould, Noah McGuigan, Penni Casey, Scarlett Hanratty and Rose Hanratty earn their Eagles caps by swimming for the club for the first time.

It was also fantastic to see Jonty Vaivars back and swimming for the club in fantastic form after a two year stint in New Zealand.

Some of the outstanding individual swims of the afternoon were Lara Gould taking out the 8/U 33m butterfly, Giselle Nicholls in the 8/U 33m freestyle, Will Devere in the 12/U 100m freestyle and Jonty Vaivars winning by an impressive margin in the 12/U 66m butterfly.

The club’s relay teams worked hard with a number of wins including Isaac Murray and Jamie Hickson taking out the 14/U breaststroke pairs, Jonty Vaivars, Hunter Jackman, Isaiah McGuigan and Will Devere in the 12/U freestyle relay, Matisse Gardener and Matilda Reeve in the 12/U breaststroke pairs and Janine Appleton and Mili Friday in the open breaststroke pairs.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20