Bonnie Doon set to reach for the top again this season


FAMILY BONDING: Father and sons, Tony (pictured), Shawn and Jordan Wilkinson will hit the Bonnie Doon football ground together this season running out for the reserves team on the first day of play.FAMILY BONDING: Father and sons, Tony (pictured), Shawn and Jordan Wilkinson will hit the Bonnie Doon football ground together this season running out for the reserves team on the first day of play.

BONNIE Doon Reserves team this year will field not only a father and son combination, but a father and two of his sons – all on the same side.

Tony Wilkinson (Wilko) for the first time will have his two older sons playing alongside him when they run onto the field at the start of the season.

One son, Shawn, played two games for Doon last season but then left to go interstate shearing.

However, Shawn has now returned to live at Merton and has become his father’s shearing partner.

Jordan played for Violet Town last year and at the end of the season was placed third in the best and fairest count for the reserves team.

Jordan is an accomplished forward pocket and wing player and is ready to take on the jumper for the bombers this season.

