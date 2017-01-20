Fitted roll bars protecting farmers on quads



LIVESTOCK producers are taking a proactive approach to farm safety with beef and sheep farmers leading the pack in taking up the Quad Bike Safety Rebate Scheme.

So far, the Victorian Farmers Federation has provided $544,940 in rebates since the program began in October last year.

Of the 635 rebates claimed by farmers, half have been handed to livestock producers – with beef producers representing 41 per cent of applicants and sheep producers making up 9 per cent.

Just last year in Mansfield, a local Merrijig resident was crushed when checking fences and his four wheel bike rolled on top of him.

“It’s very encouraging to see such a high uptake of the rebate offer so far, but it goes to show the value farmers place on maintaining a safe work environment,” VFF Livestock president, Leonard Vallance, said.

VFF statistics reveal dairy farmers make up 26 per cent of applicants, while mixed farmers represent 20 per cent, horticulture growers 3.7 per cent and pig farmers less than one per cent.

