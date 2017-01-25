Celebrating Australia Day



BUSINESSMAN George Ermer will be guest speaker at this week’s Australia Day celebrations in Mansfield.

Ambassador for Australia Day, Mr Ermer established Seattle Meats in 1976 and stayed in the meat industry until 2007.

In addition to this, he also has experience in the hospitality industry as a previous part owner of hotels and restaurants.

He served on the Victorian board of The Variety Club as vice chairman as well as on the national board.

Prior to becoming a life ambassador in 2008 for ‘Kids Under Cover’, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to preventing youth homelessness in Melbourne and across Victoria, the ACT and Queensland, Mr Ermer served on the KUC board for 11 years.

Mr Ermer was born in November 1937 in Budapest, Hungary.

