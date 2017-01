Categories:

Tags:

SCHOOL holiday time at the Mansfield Library is always fun with programs set for primary school aged children – with a variety of activities offered each break.

Last Friday Adam Wallace, cartoonist and writer, held two sessions for more than 60 children with the morning cartoon drawing very popular.

Wallace in his amicable way had the children mesmerised with his own antics and then had them drawing their own caricatures in various forms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email