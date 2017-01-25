Foots on her best foot wins championship



LYN Foots has taken out the Ladies Championship at the Mansfield Bowls Club for the fourth time.

Playing off against Irene Fuller, Foots has been club champion at least three previous times including two years ago but was over-ridden last year by Cheryl Sheltinga.

Due to be played on Friday morning the match was held off due to rain but the ladies took their chances and bowled off after an early lunch.

The previous week round two of the championships were played with the last half hour in pouring rain.

Foots will now go on to play in the regional championship competition as part of the Victorian State Championships.

In the men’s competition the handicap pairs rounds one and two were played on the weekend with semi-finals and then the final to be played this coming Sunday.

