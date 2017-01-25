Merrijig 187 confirmed as one of the world’s best accommodation venues


WORLD’S BEST: Ross and Ainsley May have created one of the most luxurious accommodation venues in the world.WORLD’S BEST: Ross and Ainsley May have created one of the most luxurious accommodation venues in the world.

OF the more than one million hotels and accommodation providers listed on www.Booking.com, only 486 received a guest award rating of 10 out of 10.

Of those worldwide venues that achieved the status, just 12 were in Australia – and one of them was right here in Merrijig.

187 Merrijig quietly opened its doors to guests barely 12 months ago, with the aim of providing couples with a touch of luxury and their own special place in the High Country.

Perched high on the hill overlooking the Delatite River Valley, 187 Merrijig has just two accommodation suites.

So what’s all the fuss about?

Research by Booking.com says it’s the personal connection and consistent delivery of great guest experiences that separates the likes of 187 Merrijig from other accommodations.

