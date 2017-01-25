Off to uni with first choices


OFF TO UNI: The first round of university offers were released on January 18, and already Mansfield’s top scoring secondary students are planning their next move. Pictured are Dempsey Parsons, Genna Clark, Kate Challen and Patrick Marks.OFF TO UNI: The first round of university offers were released on January 18, and already Mansfield’s top scoring secondary students are planning their next move. Pictured are Dempsey Parsons, Genna Clark, Kate Challen and Patrick Marks.

YEAR 12 students in Mansfield can finally breathe a sigh of relief after their first round university offers were released last week.

The Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre issued 54,045 main round offers for university courses on January 18, and among them were students hoping to receive positive news from Mansfield.

Kate Challen was the highest scoring VCE student at the Mansfield Secondary College in 2016, with an ATAR score of 87.7.

Delighted with her results, Kate received news last week that she had been accepted into Law at the Australian Catholic University.

“I’m extremely pleased with the news – I’m very excited about moving to Melbourne and experiencing something new and different.”

Dempsey Parsons was also one of the top five students for Mansfield, and has – after some deliberation – accepted a spot at the Deakin Geelong Waterfront Campus to study Occupational Therapy.

