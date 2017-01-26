Councillors seeing solutions to asset management


INSPECTION TOUR: Mansfield Shire councillors and members of the staff recently toured the shire inspecting assets - pictured are (from left) Rebecca Kirley - waste management officer, Paul Valente - senior civil engineer, Alex Green – chief executive officer and Cr Harry Westendorp while at a stop on the bus tour.INSPECTION TOUR: Mansfield Shire councillors and members of the staff recently toured the shire inspecting assets - pictured are (from left) Rebecca Kirley - waste management officer, Paul Valente - senior civil engineer, Alex Green – chief executive officer and Cr Harry Westendorp while at a stop on the bus tour.

MANSFIELD Shire councillors along with departmental managers took a tour of the shire recently – just to familiarise themselves with what’s happening and what needs doing.

The full day tour visited sites such as the recovery centre and discussed waste management.

Mayor Paul Volkering said it was interesting that people going to the recovery centre – and these were more visitors than locals – to dump their rubbish under the current carry in – carry out policy had increased greatly over the holiday period.

In the past large dump master bins had been placed at various spots around the shire but as expenses rose the decision was made to have the ‘carry in – carry out’ policy and encourage visitors to take their rubbish with them.

Cr Volkering said the current policy appears to be very successful.

It was then on to Ogilvies Road to discuss the re-sealing which is on the agenda for this summer and then on to Jamieson.

