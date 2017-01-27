Big numbers and low scores in men’s golf

By PHIL CONWAY


BIG SWING: Adam Holt puts everything into his drive from the tee.BIG SWING: Adam Holt puts everything into his drive from the tee.

A QUICK quote for this week from Phyllis Diller: “The reason the pro tells you to keep your head down is so you can’t see him laughing.”

At the Mansfield Golf Club on Tuesday it was a stableford event with a field of 30 players fronting the starter.

Winner was Brendan Egan (20) with a fine 40 points, and runner up was Bob Speed (18) with 38 points, with ball rundown to 34 points on a countback.

Nearest the pin (NTP) went to Henrik Bastek on the seventh, Brendan Egan the ninth and Sam Sandhu taking the 16th, while the pro pin on the third went to Brendan Egan.

Hidden holes was taken out by Vin Smith, and the novelty event was best score holes 15 – 18, this went to Bob Speed.

The daylight saving Wednesday 9 hole competition is still running with 22 golfers attending for a Stableford event on the front nine.

