Farm safety videos by students

COUNTRY SAFE: Country kids aged between 13 – 21 are being asked to create a farm safety video that will resonate with the next generation of farmers, with $1000s in prizes up for grabs. Pictured are some genuine country kids with Mackenzie Tanner, Jack Reed, Spencer Tanner and Will McDougall.COUNTRY SAFE: Country kids aged between 13 – 21 are being asked to create a farm safety video that will resonate with the next generation of farmers, with $1000s in prizes up for grabs. Pictured are some genuine country kids with Mackenzie Tanner, Jack Reed, Spencer Tanner and Will McDougall.

THE Primary Industries Health and Safety Partnership (PIHSP) invites high school and university or agriculture college students aged between 13 and 21 to create and submit a video about an element of farm safety. 

The competition aims to raise awareness about farm safety in agriculture’s next generation, using the words and vision of 13 to 21 year olds to encourage better safety behaviour among their peers, families and Australia’s broader farming sector.

The video clip can be about a personal experience, something close to your heart – or about something you’ve seen or heard talk of.

PIHSP is urging the youth to consider the everyday things they never thought were dangerous – does it annoy you that your brother never wears a helmet when he musters on the motorbike, have you jumped in the back of a ute without thinking, did your friends ignore the floodway markers and try to drive through anyway?

Chairman of the PIHSP Advisory Panel, Patrick Murphy, said the judging panel wants to see video clips that will make the younger generation think twice about their actions and be safer on farm.

“When it comes to farm safety and ensuring the message cuts through with young people, there’s no better way to get that message across than by delivering it with the voices of their peers,” Mr Murphy said.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 25 January, 2017

