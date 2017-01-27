Plenty of front row action for local ballkid at Australian Open


TOWEL DUTIES: Tynan Mims exchanging a towel for balls with Rafael Nadal last week on Rod Laver Arena.TOWEL DUTIES: Tynan Mims exchanging a towel for balls with Rafael Nadal last week on Rod Laver Arena.

NIGHT matches on Rod Laver Arena, and courtside for ‘that’ Kyrgios match on Hisense Arena were just two of many highlights for ballkid Tynan Mims last week.

In fact he was on court for both the Tomic and Kyrgios matches, plus the Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal matches on Thursday night on Rod Laver Arena.

A couple of days on Show Court Two rounded off a hectic but amazing first week for him, and was seen on TV a number of times.

Now into week two, the matches will no doubt just get bigger for him, and on Monday he was back on Centre Court day session which featured Serena Williams then Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile, a couple of Mansfield Tennis Club members enjoyed a day at Melbourne Park last Saturday courtesy of the Delatite Hotel and Coopers, who donated two sets of ground passes.

Proprietor Dean Belle kindly offered the tickets to the club, with members invited to put their names into the draw, and the winners were announced last Wednesday.

