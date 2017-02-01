Delatite bowlers limit City Colts’ score



DELATITE’S Division A team has restricted the top-placed City Colts to their second lowest two-day total of the season.

Playing its last home match for 2016/17 at the Lords Reserve in Mansfield, Delatite bowlers and fielders put in an excellent restrictive effort to keep the Wangaratta visitors in check.

Sent in to bat, the Colts’ first two partnerships compiled handy runs.

Oliver Willett was instrumental with a patient 47.

Hayden Murray 23 and Nick Norris 21 also played their part.

At 1/76 City Colts were sitting pretty but five quick wickets brought Delatite roaring back into contention.

