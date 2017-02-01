Delatite bowlers limit City Colts’ score


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , ,
MISSED CATCH: Wicket keeper Earl Ree-Goodings makes a valiant attempt to take a catch off this City Colts batsman on Saturday – but to no avail.

DELATITE’S Division A team has restricted the top-placed City Colts to their second lowest two-day total of the season.

Playing its last home match for 2016/17 at the Lords Reserve in Mansfield, Delatite bowlers and fielders put in an excellent restrictive effort to keep the Wangaratta visitors in check.

Sent in to bat, the Colts’ first two partnerships compiled handy runs.

Oliver Willett was instrumental with a patient 47.

Hayden Murray 23 and Nick Norris 21 also played their part.

At 1/76 City Colts were sitting pretty but five quick wickets brought Delatite roaring back into contention.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

