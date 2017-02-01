High achievers receive top awards


YOUNG SCIENTIST: Tim Hume received the top honours for Young Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day ceremonies and is pictured with proud parents Pam and Dave Hume. Tim is now studying science at the Australian National University and thanked his former secondary college teachers for their encouragement and assistance in getting him there.YOUNG SCIENTIST: Tim Hume received the top honours for Young Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day ceremonies and is pictured with proud parents Pam and Dave Hume. Tim is now studying science at the Australian National University and thanked his former secondary college teachers for their encouragement and assistance in getting him there.

THE highest honours were bestowed on local residents on Australia Day with Monica Sketcher being named Citizen of the Year for Mansfield Shire and Tim Hume Young Citizen of the Year.

Husband and wife couple George and Rita D’Arcy were named as dual Senior Citizens of the Year while the Mansfield Race Club took out the Event of the Year for 2016.

And in the Queen’s Honours list Catherine Skinner received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her participation and gold medal win at the Rio Olympic Games.

Some 200 people gathered on the lawns of the High Street median strip to hear the announcements of the nominees and winners of the shire’s highest awards.
Guest speaker at the ceremony was Australia Day Ambassador George Ermer.

However, before introducing Mr Ermer, Mayor Paul Volkering welcomed all and acknowledged the fact that on December 31, 2016 Mansfield Shire turned 150 years old.

“The shire was proclaimed in 1866 and at the time had two schools, two hotels, a court house, a steam flour mill and a hospital,” Cr Volkering said.

